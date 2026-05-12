This June, Mike D
will head out on his first ever run of European headline shows under the Mike D 5D
banner, with a string of dates booked at unconventional spaces throughout the UK and continent.
The news arrives hot on the heels of a pair of quickly sold-out Los Angeles gigs at Sid The Cat and the Plaza Club and Dance Hall. Sticking with the off-the-beaten-path approach, the European itinerary takes in stops in Berlin, London, Sint-Niklaas, Kortrijk and Barcelona, with festival slots booked at Porto's Primavera Sound
, Wicklow's Beyond The Pale
and Beyond The Streets
in Paris.
Earlier this month came the surprise arrival of new single 'Switch Up
', marking his first new material since 'Hot Sauce Committee Part Two', the final Beastie Boys
record.
General sale for the headline dates begins at 10am local time on Friday 15th May via miked5d.com.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
5 26 Leake St, London, UK
6 26 Leake St, London, UK
10 Saalchen, Berlin, Germany
13 Primavera Sound Festival, Porto, Portugal
14 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow, Ireland
16 La 2 de Apolo Nitsa, Barcelona, Spain
18 Blender at Bolwerk, Kortrijk, Belgium
19 De Casino
, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
20 Beyond The Streets, Paris, France