Mike Shinoda is back with a new single, ‘Already Over’.

He wrote, recorded, sang, and performed every instrument on the track himself, and it’s billed as new chapter for the musician, one that sees him playing around with online games and real-life fan challenges.

Mike says of the track: “‘ALREADY OVER’ came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands—the same guitar I used on songs from ‘What I’ve Done’ to ‘In My Head’. There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future.”

“In the bigger picture,” he adds, “this release takes some of my favorite things about releasing music and assembles them in a different way—with more music, games, challenges, great things to watch, and lots of new art on the way.”

Check it out below.