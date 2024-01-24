Militarie Gun have announced a new EP, and dropped a collab with Manchester Orchestra

Militarie Gun have announced a new EP, ‘Life Under The Sun’.

The five-track effort is set for release on 26th January via Loma Vista Recordings, and features new versions of songs from the band’s debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’.

Following on from ‘Never Fucked Up Twice (Feat. Bully’s Alicia Bognanno)’ and ‘Very High (Under The Sun)’, they’ve also shared new single ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time (Feat. Manchester Orchestra).

Check it out below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads: