Militarie Gun have released new ‘Under The Sun’ versions of two tracks, including one featuring Bully

Their debut album, 'Life Under The Gun', is out now.

Los Angeles’ Militarie Gun have released a couple of new songs.

‘Never Fucked Up Twice (Feat. Bully)’ and ‘Very High (Under The Sun)’ are new iterations of tracks taken from their debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’.

They arrive in the middle of their current headline tour, which will see them come to the UK next week. The stint features five nights in the UK, including a stop at London’s Tufnell Park Dome.

Check out the tracks below, and catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER
3 Bristol, UK – Thekla
4 Manchester, UK – YES
5 London, UK – Tufnell Park Dome
8 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
9 Glasgow, UK – Mono
10 Dublin, IE – The Workman’s Club

