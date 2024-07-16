Militarie Gun have unveiled a new single, ‘Thought You Were Waving’

Militarie Gun have released a new single titled ‘Thought You Were Waving’, accompanied by video directed by Neta Ben Ezra. The track marks the band’s first new music since their acclaimed debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’ was released last year.

‘Thought You Were Waving’ was created in collaboration with Zachary Dawes, known for his work with Lana Del Rey, Sharon Van Etten, and Bully. The single was featured on Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily show.

The release follows closely on the heels of Militarie Gun’s track ‘Gun Under The Gun (MFG)’, which was created for the WWE 2K24 video game as entrance music for Post Malone’s wrestling character. Post Malone also included the band’s ‘Do It Faster’ on his curated playlist for the game’s soundtrack.

Militarie Gun have a busy year ahead, with a series of headline shows and festival appearances scheduled across the globe. The band will perform at major events including Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Project Pabst, Thing Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. They are also set to embark on a European tour with support from various acts including Lip Critic, Pluto The Racer, and Never Yours.

In September, Militarie Gun will join Manchester Orchestra for their 10-year anniversary COPE tour across North America. The band’s highly anticipated hometown headline show in Los Angeles is scheduled for 25th July at the El Rey Theatre, with support from Gouge Away, Heart to Gold, and Human Garbage.

Earlier this year, Militarie Gun released a mini-documentary titled ‘Live Under The Sun’, which showcases the band and their collaborators reimagining tracks from their ‘Life Under The Sun’ EP. The documentary features guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids.

The tour dates read:

JULY

25 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

26 924 Gilman, Berkeley, CA

28 Project Pabst, Portland, OR

AUGUST

1 Cobra Lounge, Chicago, IL

2 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

10 Thing Festival, Carnation, WA

15 Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur, DE

16 Roter Salon, Nuremberg, DE

17 Naumanns, Leipzig, DE

18 Klub Hybrydy, Warsaw, PL

20 Mocvara, Zagreb, HR

21 Circolo Magnolia, Milan, IT

23 Canelaparty, Torremolinos, ES

24 Reading Festival, Reading, UK

25 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

27 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK

28 Papillon, Southampton, UK

29 Junction 2, Cambridge, UK

30 End Of The Road Festival, Tollard Royal, UK

SEPTEMBER

6 Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

7 Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring, MD

8 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

10 Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY

11 Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

13 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

14 House Of Blues Boston, Boston, MA

17 Andrew J Brady Music Centre, Cincinnati, OH

19 Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

20 Rock The Ruins, Indianapolis, IN

29 Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY