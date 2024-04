Mimi Webb has released a new video for ‘Mistake’.

A collaboration with songwriter Ryan Tedder, the track coincides with her support slot on Benson Boone’s US Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour.

A press release explains: “On her first new offering of the year, she pulls back the curtains and isn’t afraid to walk on the wild side with ‘Mistake’, on which she dares a lover to indulge, regardless of consequence.”

