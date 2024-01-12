Minas has released a new single inspired by financial panic, ‘Stress (Feat. Razkid)’

Minas has released a new single, ‘Stress’.

The track – which features Razkid – is from the Greek/Welsh producer and musician’s upcoming EP ‘Grazes’, set for release 9th February via Silent Kid Records.

Of his latest offering, he says: “Stress is one of our most favourite songs to play live, my good friend and fellow artist Razkid (who I’ve produced for years) loved the song so one day I just said, write a 16 then and let’s do a remix. Performing it live with one of my best mates is such an ace feeling, the song brought a whole new side to him and his performance that I’d not seen before and now we try to get him to jump up for it at every show we do.

“When we recorded it and did a new mixdown on the song, I added a final section and really tried to push the sound into an almost unsettling and hard to listen to place. I wanted to fully create the sound that conveyed the true feeling of dread and panic you get when you check your financial situation to find it worse off than you expected. It can really shake your foundations and you just feel completely cornered, panicking about how you’ll get through the next week let alone the next month or year.”

