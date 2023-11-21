Miso Extra has dropped a new double-single.

‘2nd Floor’ and Little Dragon cover ‘Constant Surprises’ follow on from her recent EP ‘MSG’, which was released over the summer via Transgressive Records. She has also announced her debut London headline show, which will take place at The Lower Third on 12th March.

Speaking about ‘2nd Floor’, Miso Extra says: “It’s a song that explores the moment you realise you’re in a toxic relationship and the anguish from realising your own naivety. There’s hope though in the line in Japanese that states “I don’t need a Prince” to allude to the idea that I can be my own knight in shining armour to have my happily ever after and not rely on another to be my source of joy.”

Of ‘Constant Surprises’, she adds: “I adore the band Little Dragon and the lyrics in this song particularly resonate with me as I am often prone to daydreaming. To me this song serves as a beautiful reminder to count my blessings.”

