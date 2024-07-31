Miso Extra has returned with a new single inspired by late-night euphoria, ‘Slow Down’

The track captures end-of-night delirium.
Photo credit: Claryn Chong

Miso Extra has released her first new music of 2024, a single titled ‘Slow Down’.

The track, produced by DJ Boring, features UKG influences and captures the feeling of end-of-night delirium.

Speaking about the collaboration, Miso Extra says: “When DJ Boring first came to me with this beat I knew it was special and that we had to work together to develop this idea. This track for me evokes a feeling of exhaustive euphoria at the end of a night out, coupled with that trance-like state of desire to want to get home.”

“When I was tracking the vocal for the song I was getting really frustrated that I wasn’t getting the delivery and intonation quite how I wanted it so much so that in one of the takes I blurted out “I didn’t get it”,” she adds, “which eventually ended up being used as a sample on the track.”

‘Slow Down’ follows Miso Extra’s debut mixtape ‘MSG’ and the double single ‘2nd Floor’ / ‘Constant Surprises’. She has announced two headline shows for October:

OCTOBER
15 YES (Pink Room), Manchester
23 XOYO, London

