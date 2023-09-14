Mitch Rowland has shared a brand new track, ‘Here Comes The Comeback’, featuring backing vocals from Harry Styles.

The song is taken from his debut album ‘Come June’, which is set for release on 6th October 2023, and follows the release of the title track, and previous single ‘Bluebells’.

Rowland, who moved to Los Angeles from Ohio in 2013 with dreams of a music career, found his big break in 2016. Working as a dishwasher at a pizza place and on the brink of giving up his dream, he was offered the opportunity to collaborate with Harry Styles on his debut album. This collaboration proved to be a turning point, resulting in hits like ‘Meet Me In The Hallway’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and ‘Golden’, and earning Rowland a spot in Styles’ touring band. It was here that he met his future wife, drummer Sarah Jones.

‘Come June’ represents a significant step in Rowland’s artistic journey. The album, which was conceived in 2019, was primarily written during the pandemic, a time that provided Rowland with the solitude he needed for inspiration.

Speaking about the track, Rowland admits he likes “to spend ages” perfecting songs by “playing guitar parts for weeks” and tweaking lyrics “before they’re made permanent,” but he says this particular track came to life in a very different way. “I completely realized it with Sarah over one evening,” he says. “I was strumming something and she was playing a synthesizer and tapping out an electronic drum beat. We made a quick arrangement with all the parts we were playing. Sarah was engineering, so we dumped it into her laptop. Then I walked out of the room and the lyrics came all at once, in one breath. Never happens like that.”

You can check out ‘Here Comes The Comeback’, featuring Harry Styles, below. You’ll find an interview and photoshoot with Mitch Rowland in the new issue of Dork, out now.