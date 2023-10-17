Mitski has announced a new headline tour, including three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo

Support will come from Richard Dawson, Miya Folick and Iceage.
Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Mitski has announced a new headline tour.

The run – which includes three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo – is in support of her new album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’.

“This is my most American album,” Mitski says of the record. “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

The tour will visit:
 
APRIL
27 Usher Hall, Edinburgh (w/ Richard Dawson)
28 Usher Hall, Edinburgh (w/ Richard Dawson)

MAY
1 O2 Apollo, Manchester (w/ Richard Dawson)
2 O2 Apollo, Manchester (w/ Richard Dawson)
4 3Arena, Dublin (w/ Richard Dawson)
6 The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton (w/ Miya Folick)
8 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)
9 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)
10 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)
14 Cirque Royal, Brussels (w/ Iceage)
17 Le Grand Rex, Paris (w/ Iceage)
20 Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam (w/ Iceage)
21 Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam (w/ Iceage)
24 Tempodrom, Berlin (w/ Iceage)
25 Tempodrom, Berlin (w/ Iceage)
28 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (w/ Iceage)
30 Theater 11, Zurich (w/ Iceage)

