Mitski has shared a new video for ‘Star’ ahead of her upcoming headline tour of the UK and Europe

Mitski has released a new video for her single ‘Star’.

The clip arrives ahead of her imminent headline tour. The run – which includes three nights at London’s Eventim Apollo – is in support of her new album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’.

“This is my most American album,” Mitski says of the record. “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

The tour will visit:



APRIL

27 Usher Hall, Edinburgh (w/ Richard Dawson)

28 Usher Hall, Edinburgh (w/ Richard Dawson)

MAY

1 O2 Apollo, Manchester (w/ Richard Dawson)

2 O2 Apollo, Manchester (w/ Richard Dawson)

4 3Arena, Dublin (w/ Richard Dawson)

6 The Civic At The Halls, Wolverhampton (w/ Miya Folick)

8 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)

9 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)

10 Eventim Apollo, London (w/ Miya Folick)

14 Cirque Royal, Brussels (w/ Iceage)

17 Le Grand Rex, Paris (w/ Iceage)

20 Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam (w/ Iceage)

21 Royal Theatre Carré, Amsterdam (w/ Iceage)

24 Tempodrom, Berlin (w/ Iceage)

25 Tempodrom, Berlin (w/ Iceage)

28 Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (w/ Iceage)

30 Theater 11, Zurich (w/ Iceage)