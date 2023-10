Miya Folick has dropped a new track, ‘What We Wanna’.

It’s a track from new Apple drama series, The Buccaneers, the first three episodes of which launch on 8th November.

The soundtrack was produced by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and features an all-female tracklist that also includes Gracie Abrams and Sharon Van Etten.

Check out the single below; Miya’s also not long released her latest album, ‘Roach’.