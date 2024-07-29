MJ Lenderman shares new single ‘Joker Lips’ from upcoming album ‘Manning Fireworks’

MJ Lenderman has released a new single and video titled ‘Joker Lips’, taken from his upcoming album ‘Manning Fireworks’, due out 6th September via ANTI-.

The North Carolina-based singer-songwriter’s new track explores feelings of isolation, with Lenderman deadpanning, “Please don’t laugh / Only half of what I said was a joke.” The accompanying video, directed by Ben Turok, features Lenderman and his band The Wind performing in an overgrown field in Western North Carolina.

‘Manning Fireworks’ marks Lenderman’s fourth album, recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios and co-produced with Alex Farrar.

Lenderman and The Wind will embark on a European and UK headline tour this autumn, with several dates already sold out. The full tour dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

11 Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

12 Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany

14 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 Botanique Witloof Bar, Brussels, Belgium

16 Point Ephemere, Paris, France

18 The Garage, London, UK [SOLD OUT]

19 The Garage, London, UK [SOLD OUT]

21 YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]

22 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

23 Workman’s Club, Dublin, Ireland [SOLD OUT]

24 Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

All dates except Amsterdam and Brussels will feature support from Hollow Hand.