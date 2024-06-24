MJ Lenderman has announced a new album, ‘Manning Fireworks’

MJ Lenderman has announced his new album, ‘Manning Fireworks’, set for release on September 6th via ANTI-. Alongside the announcement, he has released the lead single and video, ‘She’s Leaving You’.

Following last year’s live album, ‘And the Wind (Live and Loose!)’, and 2022’s surprise breakthrough ‘Boat Songs’, Lenderman shares, “There are feelings of self-doubt, world weariness, and worry present here, but the conditions are rendered with a clarity and care that make his songs feel like short films. However, none of this is esoteric or obscure, Lenderman simply offers everyday anxieties and enthusiasms in uncanny ways. There is an abiding sadness to Manning Fireworks, but it feels friendly and familiar, the kind of troubles you’ve always known.”

‘Manning Fireworks’ was recorded at Asheville’s Drop of Sun Studios during multiple four-day stints whenever Lenderman had a break from the road. Co-produced with frequent collaborator Alex Farrar, Lenderman plays nearly every instrument on the album.

In support of the new album, MJ Lenderman will be embarking on a EU/UK tour in November. The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

11 Privatclub, Berlin, DE

12 Hafenklang, Hamburg, DE

14 Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, NL

15 Botanique Witloof Bar, Brussels, BE

16 Point Ephemere, Paris, FR

18 The Garage, London, UK

19 The Garage, London, UK – SOLD OUT

21 Yes Pink Room, Manchester, UK

22 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

23 Workman’s Club, Dublin, IE