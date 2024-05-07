MJ Lenderman has announced his first European and UK headline tour.

The Asheville, North Carolina musician’s new tour kicks off in Berlin on 11th November, and includes UK shows in London, Manchester and Leeds.

The shows follow the release of his live album, ‘And the Wind (Live and Loose!)’, which came out last year and marked his first album with ANTI- Records.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

11 Berlin, Privatclub (DE)

12 Hamburg, Hafenklang (DE)

14 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet (NL)

15 Brussels, Botanique Witloof Bar (BE)

16 Paris, Point Ephemere (FR)

19 London, The Garage (UK)

21 Manchester, YES Pink Room (UK)

22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (UK)

23 Dublin, Workman’s Club (IRE)