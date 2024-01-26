MØ has released a cut from her upcoming debut album re-issue – check out ‘Fake Chanel’

MØ has released a cut from the upcoming deluxe anniversary re-issue of her debut album.

‘No Mythologies to Follow’ is celebrating its tenth year, with the new edition set to arrive on 15th March featuring unreleased tracks from the original album sessions – including new drop ‘Fake Chanel’.

She also has a handful of live shows planned to commemorate the occasion:

MARCH

15 Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

16 Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

17 Copenhagen Vega

22 London XOYO

The reissue follows MØ’s 2022 release of her third studio album ‘Motordrome’.