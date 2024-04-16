Molly Payton has shared her new single ‘Accelerate’, and some tour news

Molly Payton has shared a new single, ‘Accelerate’.

The track follows on from ‘Asphalt’, which marked the first taster of her full-length project planned for sometime this year.

Molly says of her new music: “I had dealt with a lot of the heavier parts of what I’ve been through in the last few years, but I hadn’t fully captured all the chaos and the fun that I’d had as well. I just wanted to write something fun and not take myself too seriously and ‘Accelerate’ was the answer to that. It’s a driving, roaring song about setting yourself free and diving headfirst into things without worrying too much about the consequences. I get asked quite often if I’m going in the singer-songwriter direction rather than this heavier band sound, but I think I’ll always have a foot in each camp because playing a song like this live is the most fun a girl could have.”

Check it out below; she’s also confirmed a new tour for later this year:

AUGUST

30 Psych Fest, Brighton

31 Psych Fest, Manchester

SEPTEMBER

01 Psych Fest, Edinburgh

03 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

04 The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

05 The Louisiana, Bristol

11 The Lower Third, London