Molly Payton has shared a new single and video, ‘Asphalt’.

Produced with Oscar Lang, the slowburn track marks the first taster of her full-length project planned for 2024.

She says of the track: “I picked it to be the first single and shot the music video before I met my new management or a label because I knew no one would want me to make it a first single.”

Check it out below.