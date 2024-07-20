Moonchild Sanelly drops new track ‘Sweet & Savage’ and announces tour dates

Moonchild Sanelly has premiered her new track ‘Sweet & Savage’ with an exclusive performance for COLORSxSTUDIOS.

The genre-defying track blends elements of electro, dance, and hyperpop, and follows a series of recent releases, including ‘Scrambled Eggs’, a collaboration with Self Esteem titled ‘Big Man’, and ‘Mad’ featuring Steve Aoki.

This latest release comes on the heels of Sanelly’s nine (NINE!) performances at Glastonbury Festival. Sanelly’s upcoming tour includes appearances at several festivals, including WOMAD, Wilderness, OFF Festival, Green Man Festival, and Shambala. She will also be supporting Maskinen in Stockholm and performing at various venues across Europe.

The dates in full read:

JULY

26 WOMAD, UK

27 Ziongate Parallel, Amsterdam, Netherlands

AUGUST

02 Wilderness, UK

03 OFF Festival, Poland

16 Green Man Festival, UK

17 Support to Maskinen, Stockholm, Sweden

24 Shambala, UK

31 Kalorama, Portugal

SEPTEMBER

14 Jazz Cafe Festival, UK

OCTOBER

31 Tou Scene, Stavanger, Norway

NOVEMBER

01 Molde Mundo, Molde, Norway

02 Oslo World, Oslo, Norway

04 Quasimodo, Berlin, Germany

05 DE VK, Brussels, Belgium

06 Le Hasard, Paris, France

07 Op Locatie, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK

12 Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

13 Colours, London, UK