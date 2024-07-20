Moonchild Sanelly drops new track ‘Sweet & Savage’ and announces tour dates

Moonchild Sanelly has premiered her new track ‘Sweet & Savage’ with an exclusive performance for COLORSxSTUDIOS.
The genre-defying track blends elements of electro, dance, and hyperpop, and follows a series of recent releases, including ‘Scrambled Eggs’, a collaboration with Self Esteem titled ‘Big Man’, and ‘Mad’ featuring Steve Aoki.
This latest release comes on the heels of Sanelly’s nine (NINE!) performances at Glastonbury Festival. Sanelly’s upcoming tour includes appearances at several festivals, including WOMAD, Wilderness, OFF Festival, Green Man Festival, and Shambala. She will also be supporting Maskinen in Stockholm and performing at various venues across Europe.
The dates in full read:
JULY
26 WOMAD, UK
27 Ziongate Parallel, Amsterdam, Netherlands
AUGUST
02 Wilderness, UK
03 OFF Festival, Poland
16 Green Man Festival, UK
17 Support to Maskinen, Stockholm, Sweden
24 Shambala, UK
31 Kalorama, Portugal
SEPTEMBER
14 Jazz Cafe Festival, UK
OCTOBER
31 Tou Scene, Stavanger, Norway
NOVEMBER
01 Molde Mundo, Molde, Norway
02 Oslo World, Oslo, Norway
04 Quasimodo, Berlin, Germany
05 DE VK, Brussels, Belgium
06 Le Hasard, Paris, France
07 Op Locatie, Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
12 Rough Trade, Bristol, UK
13 Colours, London, UK