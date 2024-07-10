Moses Sumney is set to release a new EP ‘Sophcore’ next month

Moses Sumney has announced his first new record in three years, a six-track EP titled ‘Sophcore’, set for release on 2nd August via his own label Tuntum.

The upcoming EP will be his fifth, following 2018’s ‘Black in Deep Red, 2014’. Alongside the announcement, Sumney has shared a new single, ‘Gold Coast’. This follows the release of ‘Vintage’ in June, another track from the forthcoming EP.

Describing the themes explored in ‘Sophcore’, Sumney said: “Sophcore explores the meeting points between sensuality and intuition…esotericism and populism…deep feeling and fun. It’s diving into subterranean rhythm, bass and drums, and making music for the hips as well as the heart.”

While this marks Sumney’s first EP since 2018, he has remained active in various other projects. In 2021, he released the live album ‘Live From Blackalachia’, which featured the single ‘Bystanders (In Space)’. He has also contributed to soundtracks for ‘The Idol’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, and made his acting debut in the horror film ‘MaXXXine’. ‘Sophcore’ represents Sumney’s first collection of new studio recordings since his 2020 album ‘Græ’.