Mothica has unveiled her “yeehaw-thica” new single, ‘Mirage’

Mothica has unveiled her latest track ‘Mirage’, a preview of her upcoming visual album ‘KISSING DEATH’.

Set for release on 23rd August through her own imprint Heavy Heart Records in partnership with Rise Records, with each of its 12 tracks accompanied by interconnected music videos.

Discussing the track, she says: “At one point, this record was taking a classic western inspired direction but I cut most of those songs. I love slide guitar, old church bells, and that spaghetti western influence you’d hear in a Tarantino movie. But being from Oklahoma, I always stayed away from country adjacent sounds because it’s all I ever heard on the radio.

“I heard about this idea in therapy I wanted to write about. People imagine achieving their goals will bring them happiness, like this still image in their mind of ‘once I get this, i’ll be happy forever’. But emotions aren’t permanent, it could just be a mirage of water in the desert. So this is my spin on western imagery as a Mothica song. The fans heard a snippet and nicknamed it my yeehaw-thica song.”

Elaborating on the album’s concept, Mothica explains: “I decided to make Death a love interest in a dark rom-com-style tale. Throughout the visuals, I’m seen in a therapist’s office explaining this complicated relationship as if describing a scorned lover. The music videos will be like ‘flashbacks’ of what I’m telling my therapist. On the first single ‘DOOMED,’ we go back in time to an angsty teenage version of me. This is my first brush with the Grim Reaper and I doodle pictures of him in my diary surrounded by hearts. Flash forward, I’m shown performing at a dive bar, clubbing, engulfed in self-destruction. He stalks me, and eventually even proposes marriage, and I leave him at the altar and run away. It ends with me and Death in couples therapy. I wanted the music to feel cinematic, like the soundtrack of a movie.”

Check out the new single below.

In support of the album, Mothica has announced a UK and European tour for September 2024. The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

16 Kavka, Antwerp, Belgium

18 Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany

20 Hole44, Berlin, Germany

21 Luxor, Cologne, Germany

24 Backstage, Paris, France

26 The Dome, London, UK

27 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

28 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK