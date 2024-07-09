Bristol’s MOULD announce debut EP and share new single ‘Glow’

Bristol risers MOULD have announced their self-titled debut EP, set for release on August 2nd via Nice Swan Records.

Alongside the news, the band have shared their latest single ‘Glow’, which is out today.

Discussing the track, the band explained: “‘Glow’ is taken from a short story about a writer who sits under an autumnal sky and uses the weather’s imagery to write poetically. The autumnal weather is sick of people doing this, becomes enraged and attacks the writer.”

MOULD’s live schedule is set to expand in the coming months, with appearances confirmed at several festivals including 2000 Trees, Live At Leeds, and Left Of The Dial.

The dates in full read:

JULY

13 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

SEPTEMBER

14 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK

OCTOBER

18-19 Left of the Dial Festival, Rotterdam, Netherlands

NOVEMBER

16 Live at Leeds In The City, Leeds, UK