Bristol newcomers Mould have dropped their debut single, ‘Birdsong’

Mould have dropped their debut single, ‘Birdsong’.
The track follows a summer of live shows for the rowdy Bristol newcomers, with a further tour planned for December, as well as sets at Ritual Union and 2000trees next year.
“‘Birdsong’ was the first song we made together,” frontman and guitarist Joe Sherrin explains. “The song is about how trying to be optimistic all the time is draining. Someone told me I have a positive demeanour and always try to see the good, but this song is about the personal cost of that.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
DECEMBER
01 Moor Brewery, Bristol w/HETTA
03 The Moon, Cardiff w/HETTA
04 Centrala, Birmingham w/HETTA
06 Hug and Pint, Glasgow w/HETTA
07 Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool w/HETTA
08 East Street Tap, Brighton w/HETTA
09 Blondies, London w/HETTA
10 The Social, London, Beavertown Brewery
MARCH
23 Ritual Union, Bristol
JULY
10 2000 Trees Festival, Chelmsford