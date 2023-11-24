Bristol newcomers Mould have dropped their debut single, ‘Birdsong’

Mould have dropped their debut single, ‘Birdsong’.

The track follows a summer of live shows for the rowdy Bristol newcomers, with a further tour planned for December, as well as sets at Ritual Union and 2000trees next year.

“‘Birdsong’ was the first song we made together,” frontman and guitarist Joe Sherrin explains. “The song is about how trying to be optimistic all the time is draining. Someone told me I have a positive demeanour and always try to see the good, but this song is about the personal cost of that.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER

01 Moor Brewery, Bristol w/HETTA

03 The Moon, Cardiff w/HETTA

04 Centrala, Birmingham w/HETTA

06 Hug and Pint, Glasgow w/HETTA

07 Kazimier Stockroom, Liverpool w/HETTA

08 East Street Tap, Brighton w/HETTA

09 Blondies, London w/HETTA

10 The Social, London, Beavertown Brewery

MARCH

23 Ritual Union, Bristol

JULY

10 2000 Trees Festival, Chelmsford