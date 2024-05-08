Bristol newcomers Mould have signed to Nice Swan for their new single, ‘Cables’

Mould have dropped a new single, ‘Cables’.

The track follows a summer of live shows for the rowdy Bristol newcomers and a December tour, with sets at Dot To Dot, 2000trees, Live At Leeds and more coming up. They’ve also not long shared their debut single ‘Birdsong’.

“‘Cables’ was written after moving from Bristol to London without any plan and wondering what the hell to do,” the band explain. “It’s kinda about not having any direction & feeling aimless but also how it was exciting to be directionless and aimless. It’s also about cables.”

Check it out below.