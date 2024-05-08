Bristol newcomers Mould have signed to Nice Swan for their new single, ‘Cables’

Catch them at Dot To Dot, 2000trees, Live At Leeds: In The City and more.
Photo Credit: Kane Eagle

Mould have dropped a new single, ‘Cables’.

The track follows a summer of live shows for the rowdy Bristol newcomers and a December tour, with sets at Dot To Dot, 2000trees, Live At Leeds and more coming up. They’ve also not long shared their debut single ‘Birdsong’.

“‘Cables’ was written after moving from Bristol to London without any plan and wondering what the hell to do,” the band explain. “It’s kinda about not having any direction & feeling aimless but also how it was exciting to be directionless and aimless. It’s also about cables.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
O. have shared a new teaser track from their upcoming debut album - check out 'Micro'
Music News
The WAEVE have confirmed their biggest headline show to date
Music News
FLOHIO is back and teasing her second album with a new Karma Kid-produced single, 'Make It Bang'
READ MORE