Mount Kimbie have announced their fourth album with new teaser single ‘Fishbrain’

The full-length is coming in April via Warp.
photo credit: T-Bone Fletcher

‘The Sunset Violent’ will be released on 5th April via Warp, and marks the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Love What Survives’.

The record’s teased by early single ‘Fishbrain’, which arrives with a video that tells the dystopian tale of an underground fish-scale textile factory.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. The Trail
  2. Dumb Guitar
  3. Shipwreck
  4. Boxing (Feat. King Krule)
  5. Got Me
  6. A Figure In The Surf
  7. Fishbrain
  8. Yukka Tree
  9. Empty And Silent (Feat. King Krule)
