Mount Kimbie have announced their fourth album with new teaser single ‘Fishbrain’

Mount Kimbie have announced their fourth album.
‘The Sunset Violent’ will be released on 5th April via Warp, and marks the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Love What Survives’.
The record’s teased by early single ‘Fishbrain’, which arrives with a video that tells the dystopian tale of an underground fish-scale textile factory.
Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
- The Trail
- Dumb Guitar
- Shipwreck
- Boxing (Feat. King Krule)
- Got Me
- A Figure In The Surf
- Fishbrain
- Yukka Tree
- Empty And Silent (Feat. King Krule)