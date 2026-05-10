Movements have announced a new album, 'Happier Now'.



The Southern California band will release the record on 4th September 2026 via Fearless Records, with Grammy-winning producer Will Yip once again behind the desk.



They’ve also shared two new tracks from the album, 'Dissolve Me' and 'Back in My Ways', alongside a joint video for the pair.



"'Dissolve Me,' the first track we wrote for this record, set a precedent for our writing process," says vocalist Patrick Miranda. "Nailing the lead single for an album cycle on the first try is a significant accomplishment. It felt like the perfect culmination of energy, emotion, and growth for us sonically."



Speaking about 'Back in My Ways', he adds: "'Back in My Ways' was a track that I kinda hated at first. I think there was part of me that was hesitant to want to slip back into the 'sadder' side of our music. Sometimes the early versions of the songs we write don't hit right away, but over time it's become one of my favorite tracks on the record."