MUNA are set to release live a album recorded at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles

MUNA have announced the release of a live album, ‘MUNA: Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles’, to celebrate the two-year anniversary of their third studio album.

Set to drop this Friday, 28th June, the album was recorded during their performance at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, a venue the band had dreamed of playing since their formation over a decade ago. The trio had the opportunity to perform at the venue twice during their tour in support of their self-titled third album, released in 2022.

Announcing the forthcoming release on their socials, MUNA wrote: “happy two year anniversary to LP3. we loved touring this record so much & it’s been a goal of ours to put out a live album. it was a dream to be able to do it at The Greek in LA, a venue we’ve wanted to play since we first formed the band over 10 years ago. thanks for letting us do it not only once but twice.”

MUNA’s discography includes their self-titled album (2022), ‘Saves the World’ (2019), and their 2017 debut, ‘About U’.