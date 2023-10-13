Mura Masa has dropped a new double-single, ‘Rise’ / ‘Gimme’.

It follows both his recent singles ‘Drugs’ and ‘Whenever I Want’, and his third studio album, ‘Demon Time’, which was released in September of last year. He recently produced the absolutely massive ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ with PinkPantheress’ and Ice Spice.

He’s also set to DJ the main room at Fabric tonight (Friday, 13th October) in celebration of the club’s twenty-fourth birthday, before his Boiler Room Berlin on 16th November.

Check out the new singles below.