Mura Masa has dropped a new single.

Billed as “a dancefloor bumper with a distinctly Mura Masa flavour”, ‘Still’ features a chopped up vocal sample courtesy of Griff.

It follows on from his recent double-single, ‘Rise’/’Gimme’, as well as his third studio album, ‘Demon Time’, which was released in September of 2022.

Check out the new single below.