Muse are celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Absolution’ with a new deluxe box set.

‘Muse Absolution XX Anniversary’ will be released on 17th November, and features remastered audio, never before released live versions, demos, photos and an in-depth interview with the band.

The news arrives just ahead of the band’s upcoming arena tour, which is in support of the trio’s new full-length ‘Will Of The People’, out last summer (Friday, 26th August), and will see them supported by Nova Twins.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

27 Dublin 3Arena

29 Manchester AO Arena

OCTOBER

01 London The O2

02 London The O2