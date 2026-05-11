Music Venue Trust and The National Lottery have announced the first wave of artists set to play Everywhere At Once
, a new UK-wide live music event taking place across hundreds of grassroots venues this summer.
Running from 26th-28th June, the event will see more than 400 venues across the UK host performances from over 2000 artists, with Becky Hill, Tinie Tempah, Rizzle Kicks, The Lathums, Master Peace, Toddla T, The Divine Comedy, Jodie Harsh
and Brooke Combe
among the names confirmed so far.
The festival-style initiative is being organised by Music Venue Trust alongside Save Our Scene and the Association of Independent Promoters, with events taking place nationwide across what would traditionally be Glastonbury weekend.
Becky Hill is set to return to Worcester venue The Marrs Bar, where she performed as a teenager, while The Lathums will play shows including a hometown return to The Boulevard in Wigan.
Speaking about the event, Becky Hill says: "It saddens me greatly that grassroots venues are at risk as I believe that homegrown music is key to our country’s culture."
The Lathums’ Alex Moore adds: "Without places like The Boulevard taking a chance on us early doors, we wouldn’t be anywhere near the festivals or the bigger shows we’re doing now."
Further line-up announcements are expected soon, with full listings available via Everywhere At Once’s official website.