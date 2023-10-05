mxmtoon has announced a new rework EP, ‘plum blossom (revisited)’

mxmtoon has announced a new release, ‘plum blossom (revisited)’.

The EP features new versions of some of her early songs, including teaser track ‘feelings are fatal (revisited)’.

She explains: “A lot of change happens over the course of five years, and that’s especially true when you go from being a teenager to an adult within that space. I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and ‘plum blossom’ was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned.

“Now, at twenty three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. to honor and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. plum blossom (revisited) is my way of paying homage to where i started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”

