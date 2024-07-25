mxmtoon is offering a glimpse into her upcoming third album with new single ‘i hate texas’

mxmtoon has shared a new single, ‘i hate texas’.

The Oakland-born, Nashville-based artist’s latest track, co-written with nderscores, features fiddle accompaniment and explores post-breakup emotions.

Reflecting on the creative process, Maia, shares: “Working on ‘i hate texas’ felt like when I first started making music, like I was completely in my element. I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

In addition to her new single, mxmtoon has also not long contributed to the LEGO and Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series, composing and performing the main song ‘post-post apocalyptic dance party’.

mxmtoon is currently supporting AJR on their North American stadium tour, which includes two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

JULY

2 Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, USA

3 All State Arena, Rosemont, USA *

4 Summerfest, Milwaukee, USA *

6 Enterprise Center, St.Louis, USA *

8 Emo’s Austin, Austin, USA ^

9 Toyota Center, Houston, USA *

10 Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, USA *

12 Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA *

13 House of Blues, San Diego, USA ^

14 The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, USA *

16 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, USA *

17 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, USA *

18 Ball Arena, Denver, USA *

20 Ball Arena, Denver, USA *

21 Chi Health Center Omaha, Omaha, USA *

23 Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, USA *

25 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, USA *

26 Madison Square Garden, New York, USA *

27 Madison Square Garden, New York, USA *

29 The Underground, Charlotte, USA #

30 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA *

31 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA *

AUGUST

2 Capital One Arena, Washington, USA *

3 TD Garden, Boston, USA *

* support for AJR

^ headline w/ support from nep

# headline w/ support from emma harner