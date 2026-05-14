My Chemical Romance
have announced ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)’.
Due for release on 10th July via Reprise/Warner Records, the expanded version of the band’s 2010 fourth album features remastered audio, reworked artwork and nine bonus tracks, many of which are being released on vinyl and streaming services for the first time.
To mark the announcement, the band have shared ‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) (Recorded For BBC Radio 1)’,
a live recording from 2010 that’s now available to stream for the first time.
Originally released in November 2010 and produced by the band alongside Rob Cavallo, ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys
’ debuted in the Top 10 in the US and topped Billboard’s Rock and Alternative Albums charts. The album, alongside singles ‘SING
’ and ‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
’, has also now been certified Platinum in the US.
The tracklisting for ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)’ is:
Original album
The announcement arrives ahead of the band’s UK and European ‘The Black Parade 2026’ tour dates, including three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium
in July.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
30 Anfield Stadium
, Liverpool, UK
JULY
4 Bellahouston Park
, Glasgow, UK
8 Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10 Wembley Stadium, London, UK
11 Wembley Stadium, London, UK
15 Visarno Arena
, Florence, IT
18 Iberdrola Music, Madrid, ES
AUGUST
9 Citi Field
, New York, NY
13 Nissan Stadium
, Nashville, TN
18 Nationals Park
, Washington, DC
21 Comerica Park
, Detroit, MI
24 Target Field
, Minneapolis, MN
27 Coors Field
, Denver, CO
30 Petco Park
, San Diego, CA
SEPTEMBER
6 Chase Field
, Phoenix, AZ
12 Alamodome
, San Antonio, TX
OCTOBER
21 Hollywood Bowl
, Los Angeles, CA
23 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
24 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
NOVEMBER
7 Paradise City Culture Park, Icheon, South Korea
10 Singapore Indoor Stadium
, Singapore, Singapore
11 Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, Singapore
14 Philippine Arena
, Manila, Philippines
17 Impact Challenger Hall, Bangkok, Thailand
19 Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
20 Bukit Jalil National Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
22 Jakarta International Stadium
, Jakarta, Indonesia
Festival appearances and non-Black Parade dates:
MAY
14 Sonic Temple
, Columbus, OH
SEPTEMBER
18 Louder Than Life
, Louisville, KY
OCTOBER
30 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
31 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA