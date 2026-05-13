My Chemical Romance are teasing something 'Danger Days'-shaped
My Chemical Romance may be hinting at some 15th anniversary plans, coming tomorrow (14th May).
My Chemical Romance have shared a cryptic teaser hinting at activity surrounding their 2010 album 'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys'.
The band have posted the logo that appears on the cover of the record, accompanied by the Roman numerals XV, meaning 15. The caption simply reads 'Tomorrow', suggesting a reveal coinciding with their headline appearance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.
Speculation has turned to whether the album will receive a remastered reissue, following similar treatment given to 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge', or whether something will be unveiled during their set.
'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys' remains the band's most recent full-length record. The group are currently marking the 20th anniversary of their third album 'The Black Parade', performing it in full at every show on their current run.
The band have posted the logo that appears on the cover of the record, accompanied by the Roman numerals XV, meaning 15. The caption simply reads 'Tomorrow', suggesting a reveal coinciding with their headline appearance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.
Speculation has turned to whether the album will receive a remastered reissue, following similar treatment given to 'Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge', or whether something will be unveiled during their set.
'Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys' remains the band's most recent full-length record. The group are currently marking the 20th anniversary of their third album 'The Black Parade', performing it in full at every show on their current run.
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