Mysie has released her new single, ‘Double Dutch’.

The track follows on from recent drops ‘PLAY’ and ‘CTRL’, and reaffirms that details of a larger body of work – as well as more live shows – are coming soon.

“Double Dutch is an anthem of self-reliance,” explains Mysie. “I wrote this song in a moment of realisation that I needed to let go of the dead weight holding me back.”

Check it out below.