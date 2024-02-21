Nadine Shah has announced her biggest-ever headline show.
She’ll perform at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on 22nd November in support of her fifth album, ‘Filthy Underneath’.
The new record – which features singles ‘Topless Mother’, ‘Twenty Things’ and ‘Greatest Dancer’ – out this week, Friday 23rd February.
Catch her live at the following:
APRIL
26 Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
27 Manchester @ New Century Hall
28 Glasgow @ SWG3 Warehouse
MAY
01 Birmingham @ XOYO
02 London @ Heaven SOLD OUT
6 Belfast @ CQAF
7 Dublin @ Whelan’s
NOVEMBER
22 London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town