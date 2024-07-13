Native James has shared a new single, ‘Power’

Native James has released a new single, titled ‘Power’.

Speaking about the theme of the track, James stated, “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any. We are here to empower the people.”

The release follows Native’s previous single ‘Hammer’, which has since accumulated over 107,000 streams on Spotify.

Native James, aka Aaron James, is set to perform at Sounds Good Festival in Chelmsford this September, followed by an appearance at Attitude Festival on 19th October. Earlier this year, he played Brighton’s Great Escape Festival as part of the Escape From The Escape showcase at The Pipeline.