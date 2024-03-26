Native Sun have released a “rallying cry for the downtrodden”, new single ‘Too Late’

Native Sun have released a new single, ‘Too Late’.

The NYC alt-rockers’ latest track arrives today (Tuesday, 26th March) via Grand Jury, coinciding with their US co-headline tour alongside THUS LOVE.

Frontman Danny Gomez says: “”It’s too late and I don’t care!” A rallying cry for the downtrodden who choose to persevere in spite of an uncertain future. Dedicated to the streets of the city, its narrators and their untold stories. Optimism is resistance.”

Producer Walter Schreifels adds: “Since working with Native Sun on their debut EP ‘Off With Their Heads’, this is the fiery rock and roll anthem I was hoping for and needed. With all the energy, swagger and panache, ‘Too Late’ charges ahead with bigger ambition, catchier choruses and musical twists that’ll grab you by the collar and toss you in the pit like a damn doll.”

Check it out below.