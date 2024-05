Neighbourhood Festival has confirmed the first acts for this year’s event.

Leading the bill are Pale Waves, along with Picture Parlour, Good Neighbours, Soft Launch, Antony Szmierek, The Mysterines, Feet, Pixey and Overpass.

There’s also ADMT, Corella, Louis Dunford, Red Rum Club, Seb Lowe, Bradley Simpson, Chappaqua Wrestling, Brogeal and loads more.

The multi-venue festival will be taking over Manchester city centre on 5th October, with tickets on sale on Friday 24th May at 9am.