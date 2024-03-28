Nell Mescal is playing a special Dork’s Night Out show at London’s 100 Club this May

Dork’s Night Out is back this May for a brand new edition, featuring one of our very favourite new acts, the magnificent Nell Mescal.

The 2024 Hype List inductee and previous cover star will play London’s 100 Club on Wednesday, 8th May alongside special guests ‘TBA’ soon. It follows up on our previous Dork’s Night Out dates at the iconic venue featuring the likes of The Amazons, Fat Dog, Panic Shack, Swim Deep, Lime Garden, Courting and our recent Hype List show with Gretel.

The gig is in celebration of Nell’s debut EP, ‘Can I Miss it for a Minute?’, which is set to land a few days before on 3rd May. You can already check out a couple of tracks from the release, ‘Warm Body’ and ‘Killing Time’.

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” Nell explains. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Tickets for the show are available now via Dice and WeGotTickets. Nell’s been selling out shows left, right, and-indeed-centre, so we’d recommend you grab them now before they’re all gone – this is sure to be a big one.