Nell Mescal has covered ‘Drive’ from Broadway play Stereophonic

Nell and her band will perform at Dork’s Day Out on Saturday, 3rd August 2024.
Photo Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett / Dork

Nell Mescal has covered ‘Drive’ from Broadway play Stereophonic.

Set in the 70s, Stereophonic is a musical about a fictional band working on a new album, with music written by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire.

On deciding to cover the song, Nell explains: “I was in New York recently for the first time and everybody I met was talking about the Stereophonic play. As I’m a huge musical theatre and theatre fan I immediately listened to the soundtrack and became obsessed with “Drive”. I wanted to recreate it and put my own spin on it so I created a version I could play live.”

It follows on from the recent Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee’s debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, which came out in May via LAB Records. Nell and her band will also perform at Dork’s Day Out on 3rd August; get hold of tickets for the bargain price of £15 + bf from Dice, here.

Check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The July issue of Dork, featuring Remi Wolf, Wallows, Wunderhorse and more, is out now
Music News
Picture Parlour have released their debut EP, 'Face In The Picture'
Music News
86TVs have shared their new single 'Someone Else's Dream', and details of a headline tour
READ MORE