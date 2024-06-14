Nell Mescal has covered ‘Drive’ from Broadway play Stereophonic.

Set in the 70s, Stereophonic is a musical about a fictional band working on a new album, with music written by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire.

On deciding to cover the song, Nell explains: “I was in New York recently for the first time and everybody I met was talking about the Stereophonic play. As I’m a huge musical theatre and theatre fan I immediately listened to the soundtrack and became obsessed with “Drive”. I wanted to recreate it and put my own spin on it so I created a version I could play live.”

It follows on from the recent Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee’s debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, which came out in May via LAB Records. Nell and her band will also perform at Dork’s Day Out on 3rd August; get hold of tickets for the bargain price of £15 + bf from Dice, here.

Check it out below.