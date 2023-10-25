Nell Mescal has re-scheduled her UK tour due to illness

Nell Mescal has re-scheduled her first-ever UK headline tour, which was recently cancelled due to illness.
The dates were originally set to run throughout October, with additional Irish shows in December, following on from her summer dates with The Last Dinner Party, and sets at Latitude, All Points East and more.
Now, they’ve been moved to early next year. She explains: “I’ve been on vocal rest (which if you know me is very hard) and have been minding myself but my voice just isn’t strong enough yet and i’m worried if i try play these shows before i’m ready i’ll do damage. With that being said i’m gutted to do this but we are rescheduling the remaining dates of the uk tour.
“The good news is it’s all been moved to January which is SO close and all tickets remain valid!! The other good news is that i have LOTS planned for early next year and i truly can not wait to play these shows! thank you for being so patient and for all the lovely messages (The irish tour is still happening and i can’t wait to see you in December).”
The details are:
DECEMBER
11 Belfast, Voodoo
13 Dublin, Whelan’s
14 Galway, Roisin Dubh
15 Cork, Cyprus Avenue
JANUARY
23 Nottingham, Bodega
24 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
25 Liverpool, Leaf
27 Manchester, Deaf Institute
28 Brighton, Komedia Studio
29 Bristol, Rough Trade
31 London, Omeara [VENUE UPGRADED]