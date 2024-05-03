Nell Mescal has released a new video for debut EP cut ‘Electric Picnic’

Nell Mescal has released a new video for ‘Electric Picnic’.

It’s a track from the recent Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee’s debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, out today (3rd May) via LAB Records. Nell and her band will also perform at Dork’s Night Out at London’s 100 Club on 8th May.

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” Nell says. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Check out the new video below.