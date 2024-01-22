NewDad are the guest for this week’s edition of Down With Boring

Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is catching up with one of our Hype List 2024 inductees this week, with a brand new episode airing tonight (22nd January).

NewDad are about to release their debut album ‘Madra’, and the Galway gang will be joining us to talk all about it. Elsewhere on this week’s show we’ll be chatting through new albums from Green Day and The Vaccines, plus spinning new music from Rachel Chinouriri, English Teachers, Yard Act, Nell Mescal, Lime Garden and Porij.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm GMT. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app.

