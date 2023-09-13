NewDad have announced their debut album, ‘Madra’, with new single ‘Angel’

NewDad have announced their debut album.
Following on from recent singles ‘In My Head’ and ‘Break In’, the band have confirmed that their first full-length ‘Madra’ will be released on 26th January 2024 via Fair Youth/Atlantic. They’ve also shared new single ‘Angel’.
Speaking of the band’s debut, Julie says: “Madra (meaning dog in Irish) explores various difficult parts of the human condition and the idea of the title is that these feelings that come up are sometimes ones you can’t escape – feelings that follow you around like a dog. We had an amazing team around us who helped bring these songs to life and we’re so excited for this album to be out in the world. We hope that people connect with the songs and that Madra can be a comfort to everyone who listens.”
Check out the new single below; the record’s full tracklisting reads:
Angel
Sickly Sweet
Where I Go
Change My Mind
In My Head
Nosebleed
Let Go
Dream Of Me
Nightmares
White Ribbons
Madra
NewDad will tour the UK and Ireland early next year:
FEBRUARY
24 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall
25 Manchester Band On The Wall
26 Glasgow St Luke’s
28 Dublin Button Factory
MARCH
2 Birmingham O2 Institute
3 Bristol Trinity
5 London Koko