NewDad have announced their debut album, ‘Madra’, with new single ‘Angel’

NewDad have announced their debut album.

Following on from recent singles ‘In My Head’ and ‘Break In’, the band have confirmed that their first full-length ‘Madra’ will be released on 26th January 2024 via Fair Youth/Atlantic. They’ve also shared new single ‘Angel’.

Speaking of the band’s debut, Julie says: “Madra (meaning dog in Irish) explores various difficult parts of the human condition and the idea of the title is that these feelings that come up are sometimes ones you can’t escape – feelings that follow you around like a dog. We had an amazing team around us who helped bring these songs to life and we’re so excited for this album to be out in the world. We hope that people connect with the songs and that Madra can be a comfort to everyone who listens.”

Check out the new single below; the record’s full tracklisting reads:

Angel

Sickly Sweet

Where I Go

Change My Mind

In My Head

Nosebleed

Let Go

Dream Of Me

Nightmares

White Ribbons

Madra

NewDad will tour the UK and Ireland early next year:

FEBRUARY

24 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

25 Manchester Band On The Wall

26 Glasgow St Luke’s

28 Dublin Button Factory

MARCH

2 Birmingham O2 Institute

3 Bristol Trinity

5 London Koko