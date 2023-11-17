NewDad have released a new debut album cut about longing for more, ‘Nightmares’

NewDad have released a new single, ‘Nightmares’.

It’s a cut from their recently-announced debut album, which also features singles ‘In My Head’, ‘Break In’ and more, with ‘Madra’ following on 26th January 2024 via Fair Youth/Atlantic.

Speaking of the band’s debut, Julie Dawson (singer/guitarist) says: “Madra (meaning dog in Irish) explores various difficult parts of the human condition and the idea of the title is that these feelings that come up are sometimes ones you can’t escape – feelings that follow you around like a dog. We had an amazing team around us who helped bring these songs to life and we’re so excited for this album to be out in the world. We hope that people connect with the songs and that Madra can be a comfort to everyone who listens.”

Of the new single, she adds: “Nightmares is about longing for something or someone, even though you shouldn’t, for whatever reason. It’s about not wanting to fall for someone because you know it’d never work. Basically, just wishing you despised them instead of adoring them.”

Check it out below.

NewDad will tour the UK and Ireland early next year:

FEBRUARY

24 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

25 Manchester Band On The Wall

26 Glasgow St Luke’s

28 Dublin Button Factory

MARCH

2 Birmingham O2 Institute

3 Bristol Trinity

5 London Koko