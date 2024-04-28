NewJeans release ‘Bubble Gum’, with a nostalgic ’90s-themed music video

NewJeans have officially released their latest single ‘Bubble Gum’, complete with a music video that taps into a rich vein of ’90s nostalgia with its VHS and camcorder visuals.

The track is a lively pop number that encapsulates the thrill of a new crush, and marks the first of two new singles the group revealed they were working on during their acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event. The second single, ‘How Sweet’, is set to drop on May 24th. At the event, Danielle from NewJeans hinted at the new releases, stating, “We can’t spoil too much, but I’m just going to say that we’re preparing, we’re practising hard. We can’t wait to share new music with everyone, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

The music video features the NewJeans members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — enjoying a sunny beach day, blowing bubbles, and singing about the intoxicating rush of young love: “All I know is that I need this feeling.”

Check out the video for ‘Bubble Gum’ below.