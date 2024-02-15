Nia Archives has announced a new album, ‘Silence Is Loud’

Nia Archives has announced her debut album.

The news follows her recent single ‘Crowded Roomz’, which marked her first solo release since last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’.

‘Silence Is Loud’ is out Friday 12th April via HIJINXX/Island Records, and is teased by the title-track.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Silence Is Loud

Cards On The Table

Unfinished Business

Crowded Roomz

Forbidden Feelingz

Blind Devotion

Tell Me What It’s Like?

Nightmares

F.A.M.I.L.Y

Out Of Options

Silence Is Loud (Reprise)

Killjoy !

So Tell Me…