Nia Archives has announced a new album, ‘Silence Is Loud’

Give the title-track a listen now.
Photo Credit: Lola Banet

Nia Archives has announced her debut album.

The news follows her recent single ‘Crowded Roomz’, which marked her first solo release since last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’.

‘Silence Is Loud’ is out Friday 12th April via HIJINXX/Island Records, and is teased by the title-track.

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Silence Is Loud
Cards On The Table
Unfinished Business
Crowded Roomz
Forbidden Feelingz
Blind Devotion
Tell Me What It’s Like?
Nightmares
F.A.M.I.L.Y
Out Of Options
Silence Is Loud (Reprise)
Killjoy !
So Tell Me…

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
DIIV have announced the details of their fourth album, 'Frog In Boiling Water'
Music News
Lambrini Girls' new single 'God's Country' is their "long, overdue call-out of the government"
Music News
DellaXOZ has shared a new track, 'don't do it' - "a reminder to not relapse back into old habits"
READ MORE